RJD Leader Warns of Unrest Amid Bihar Election Tensions

In a recent development, an FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh following his controversial statement deemed incendiary ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results. The Bihar DGP noted that the complaint was filed due to Singh's inflammatory remarks.

Singh issued a stern warning to election officials, emphasizing severe consequences for any manipulative actions against the people's mandate. Drawing parallels with protests in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, he reiterated concerns over potential election malpractice, citing alleged irregularities during the 2020 polls.

Despite the controversies, Sunil Singh expressed staunch confidence in the RJD's anticipated victory alongside Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. He projected a clear win, highlighting the expectation of securing 140-160 seats in the assembly, indicating a strong opposition front.

