IGL Ventures Globally: Strategic Alliance with Saudi MASAH for Clean Energy Expansion

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) partners with Saudi Arabia's MASAH Construction Company to develop natural gas networks in industrial cities. This marks IGL's first international expansion, emphasizing clean energy. IGL provides technical expertise, while MASAH offers regulatory and engineering capabilities. The partnership aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, promoting sustainability and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:48 IST
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has entered into a significant partnership with Saudi Arabia's MASAH Construction Company to develop natural gas distribution networks in various industrial cities within the Kingdom. This strategic alliance marks the first international expansion for IGL, underscoring its commitment to clean energy solutions.

The agreement was finalized in the presence of key figures, including Saudi Investment Promotion Authority CEO Khaled Al Khattaf and IGL Chairman Raj Kumar Dubey, among others. IGL will offer technical expertise in gas systems planning and operation, while MASAH will handle regulatory management and local engagement.

This partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, leveraging IGL's experience in city gas networks and MASAH's infrastructure prowess. The collaboration aims to promote sustainable growth and a cleaner future, further solidifying India's position in the global clean energy landscape.

