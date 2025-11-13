Arunachal Pradesh Unveils 'DHPD 2.0' for Green Energy Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has unveiled 'DHPD 2.0', the state's rebranded hydropower department identity, signaling a renewed emphasis on clean energy transformation. This initiative, marked by a new logo symbolizing nature and development, was launched during the first-ever annual review meeting of the department.

Mein highlighted the state's direction by introducing the logo with the tagline 'Powering Progress, Naturally'. The logo incorporates elements like the rising sun and flowing rivers to reflect Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to a sustainable energy future. The meeting united engineers, policymakers, and stakeholders to evaluate current projects and strategize the exploitation of hydropower resources.

The Deputy Chief Minister congratulated exemplary engineers for their contributions to infrastructure advancement and project execution. He reaffirmed the centrality of hydropower to the state's environmental and economic goals. Recent meetings focused on overcoming hurdles in key projects such as Subansiri Upper and Kamala hydro, with significant progress through successful technical and environmental clearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)