Punjab Unveils Massive Rs 332 Crore Push for Rural Development
Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has announced a Rs 332 crore release for rural development, with another Rs 334 crore set for December or January. The government, focusing on infrastructure and sanitation, aims to boost local growth, promising significant investments in roads and sports facilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:24 IST
On Thursday, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced the release of Rs 332 crore earmarked for diverse development initiatives across rural districts in the state.
He confirmed the subsequent allocation of Rs 334 crore, scheduled for release by the end of December or in the early days of January, to ensure an uninterrupted stream of resources serving rural enhancement.
Cheema highlighted the government's commitment to sustainable development from day one under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with a strategic focus on rural infrastructure and mandated sanitation projects.
