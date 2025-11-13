Left Menu

KP Group and Senvion India Unite for 2 GW Wind and Hybrid Revolution

KP Group has partnered with Senvion India to develop 2 GW of wind and hybrid renewable projects across India. The collaboration leverages KP Group's project development expertise and Senvion's turbine technology. The agreement involves site development and project execution aimed at boosting renewable energy in multiple Indian states.

  • Country:
  • India

KP Group announced on Thursday a significant collaboration with Senvion India, aimed at developing up to 2 GW of wind and hybrid renewable projects nationwide. The deal blends KP Group's extensive project development experience with Senvion's cutting-edge turbine technology for enhanced renewable energy project execution efficiencies.

The agreement is a strategic partnership involving KP Group entities, including KPI Green Energy, KP Energy, and KP Green Engineering, signing a framework agreement with Senvion India. The plan is to jointly develop these projects over the next three years, contributing significantly to India's green energy initiative.

Under this strategic plan, KP Group takes the lead in site development aspects such as land acquisition and construction, while Senvion India will supply cutting-edge wind turbines. This alliance is poised to fast-track the development of high-value, sustainable energy assets, thereby supporting national renewable energy goals.

