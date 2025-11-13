AIU Suspends Al-Falah University Over Integrity Concerns Amid Blast Allegations
The Association of Indian Universities has suspended Al-Falah University in Faridabad due to concerns over its integrity and ongoing scrutiny related to a New Delhi blast case. NAAC has also queried the university for outdated accreditation claims. The university denies any link to the accused doctors.
The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended the membership of Al-Falah University, based in Faridabad, over concerns about the institution's integrity. This action follows allegations linking two of the university's practitioners to a deadly blast in New Delhi on November 10.
In an official statement to the university, the AIU clarified that membership is contingent on adherence to its by-laws, which mandate maintaining 'good standing.' Media reports have indicated that Al-Falah University is failing to meet these standards, prompting the suspension and an order to cease using the AIU's name and logo.
Compounding the university's troubles, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has issued a show-cause notice regarding expired accreditation claims on Al-Falah's website. The NAAC demands a response within seven days and the removal of misleading accreditation information from the university's platforms.
