Tripura Embarks on Ambitious Rs 207 Crore Development Journey

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has unveiled a series of ambitious developmental projects totaling Rs 207 crore in Dhalai district, marking a significant push towards enhancing the state's infrastructure and living standards. The initiatives, comprising 20 new developments alongside foundational stones for two others, were introduced during a program held at Manikbhandar Harachandra HS School.

In his address, CM Saha emphasized the state government's commitment to improving socio-economic conditions, stating that the projects aim to reach citizens across rural and urban settings. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for inspiring these efforts, ensuring development extends to every corner of society. Highlighting Dhalai as an aspirational district, Saha declared that continuous support from the central government had propelled ongoing development initiatives despite opposition skepticism.

Saha further announced that the 22 projects span various sectors, including rural and urban development, health, education, and infrastructure. He underlined the state's holistic growth strategy, with plans for new buildings, health care centers, and educational facilities. The Chief Minister noted the establishment of e-offices from the Cabinet to the Panchayat level to boost transparency and efficiency. Additionally, Saha shared plans for a future medical college at Dhalai District Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)