Tragic Collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Leaves Several Dead

In a tragic incident on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, a container truck lost control and collided with multiple vehicles near Navale Bridge, resulting in the deaths of six to seven people, according to police reports on Thursday.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam of Zone 3, Pune City Police, confirmed the accident details to the media, noting that the collision led to two to three heavy vehicles catching fire. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the crash.

Commissioner of Pune, Amitesh Kumar, stated that efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Meanwhile, injured individuals have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. More information is awaited as investigations continue.

