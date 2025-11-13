Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Leaves Several Dead

A container truck lost control on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, resulting in a crash near Navale Bridge that left six to seven people dead. Multiple vehicles were involved, and heavy vehicles caught fire. Rescue operations are underway as authorities work to identify the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 22:10 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, a container truck lost control and collided with multiple vehicles near Navale Bridge, resulting in the deaths of six to seven people, according to police reports on Thursday.

DCP Sambhaji Kadam of Zone 3, Pune City Police, confirmed the accident details to the media, noting that the collision led to two to three heavy vehicles catching fire. Rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the crash.

Commissioner of Pune, Amitesh Kumar, stated that efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Meanwhile, injured individuals have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. More information is awaited as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

