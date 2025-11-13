Tragedy at Red Fort: Death Toll Rises in Car Explosion Incident

In a tragic turn of events, another individual injured in the Red Fort car explosion has died, bringing the death toll to ten, according to sources from LNJP Hospital. The blast, which rocked the national capital on Monday, left 34-year-old Bilal with 70% burn injuries before he succumbed on Thursday.

Amidst this, the LNJP Hospital continues to manage three critically injured patients, while 20 others with minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon. Forensic efforts are underway, with swab samples and body parts sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis, as investigations are ongoing.

A joint team from the Delhi Police and central agencies is working at the blast site, which remains secured. Forensic specialists are meticulously examining vehicle remnants to ascertain the explosion's cause and nature. As part of this, a significant discovery was a body part found and sent for further forensic examination.

