Left Menu

Market Turbulence Amid US Shutdown and Fed Uncertainty

Global markets were unsettled as Wall Street declines and unclear Federal Reserve signals followed the end of the U.S. government shutdown. Currency fluctuations and rising U.S. Treasury yields reflected investor uncertainty. Meanwhile, oil futures recovered some losses, and gold prices remained flat as Fed rate cut expectations diminished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:31 IST
Market Turbulence Amid US Shutdown and Fed Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Market volatility persisted globally as Wall Street's downward trend impacted MSCI's global equities index. Investor optimism waned with the cessation of the U.S. government shutdown, coupled with ambiguous signals from the Federal Reserve about future rate cuts.

Currency markets reacted to these developments, with the dollar slipping even after hawkish comments from Fed officials. The unpredictability of economic data, owing to the recent shutdown, left traders uneasy about the health of the U.S. economy.

In commodity markets, oil prices rebounded slightly after a previous dip, while gold held steady following an initial rise, as faith in a December Fed rate cut diminished. The financial sector remains cautious amid fluctuating signals and market adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller

Nigeria Triumphs in African World Cup Playoff Thriller

 Morocco
2
Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: Protecting Zaporizhzhia Amid Rising Tensions

Zelenskiy's Frontline Visit: Protecting Zaporizhzhia Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph

Norway's World Cup Dream: A Step Closer with Estonia Triumph

 Norway
4
U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

U.S. Government Challenges California's New Redistricting Maps

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025