Slovakia's Strategic Gas Supply Shifts Amidst Russian Imports

Slovakia's principal gas importer, SPP, has obtained 33% of its gas from Russia so far this year, according to Economy Minister Denisa Sakova's statement on Friday.

The nation has been redirecting its supply routes after Ukraine halted the transit of Russian gas in January. Despite this, Slovakia remains committed to its agreement with Russia's Gazprom, receiving gas via the Turkstream pipeline through Hungary.

This strategic maneuver ensures Slovakia's gas supply stability while diversifying its import sources away from Russia due to the geopolitical situation.

