Russia Plans Licences for Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Russia plans to issue operation and maintenance licenses for two reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant this year. The plant is currently under Russian control since early 2022, with its reactors in shutdown mode. The licenses aim to extend their operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:45 IST
Russia plans to grant operation and maintenance licenses this year for two reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, according to a senior nuclear official. Alexei Likhachev, the CEO of Rosatom, stated that the licenses are intended to extend the reactors' operation and maintenance.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of the war in 2022. As of now, the reactors are in shutdown mode, meaning they are not producing electricity.

