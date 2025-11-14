Drone Strike Disrupts Russian Oil Exports in Novorossiysk

In a significant escalation of tensions, Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk was forced to temporarily suspend oil exports after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack, industry sources reported. The disruption, amounting to 2% of the global oil supply, has jolted markets, causing oil prices to rise by more than 2%.

This incident marks one of the largest assaults on Russian oil-exporting facilities in recent times. Earlier in August, Ukraine intensified its strikes on Russian oil refineries, aiming to weaken Moscow's war financing. The recent drone attacks have repeatedly struck critical Russian oil infrastructure, including ports and refineries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed Kyiv's missile activity, boasting of increasing success in their operations. Meanwhile, Russia's Transneft suspended supplies amidst the attacks. Damage included two oil berths at the Sheskharis terminal and affected several infrastructures, sparking global supply fears and highlighting the ongoing geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)