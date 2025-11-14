Global Markets Reeling Amid Fed Uncertainty and AI Bubble Fears

Global stock markets plunged on Friday following hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials, who tempered hopes for a December U.S. interest rate cut. Concerns over an AI bubble and a messy data calendar exacerbated the situation, impacting bourses from Tokyo to London and Wall Street futures.

Amidst rising inflation worries and labor market stability, Federal Reserve policymakers have hesitated on further easing measures, casting doubt on a December rate cut. Economic data delays due to a recent U.S. government shutdown and frothy tech valuations amidst an AI boom added to the tense atmosphere in financial markets.

The uneasy sentiment has led to notable declines in stocks like Palantir, Oracle, and Nvidia, with further market instability from geopolitical factors like halted oil exports at the Black Sea adding to investors' concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)