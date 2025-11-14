Left Menu

Global Markets Reeling Amid Fed Uncertainty and AI Bubble Fears

Global stock markets fell sharply amidst Federal Reserve's cautious stance on interest rate cuts, concerns over an AI bubble, and delayed economic data due to a U.S. government shutdown. Uncertain labor market data further complicates financial sentiment globally, leading to significant cuts in tech stocks and heightened volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:23 IST
Global Markets Reeling Amid Fed Uncertainty and AI Bubble Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets plunged on Friday following hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials, who tempered hopes for a December U.S. interest rate cut. Concerns over an AI bubble and a messy data calendar exacerbated the situation, impacting bourses from Tokyo to London and Wall Street futures.

Amidst rising inflation worries and labor market stability, Federal Reserve policymakers have hesitated on further easing measures, casting doubt on a December rate cut. Economic data delays due to a recent U.S. government shutdown and frothy tech valuations amidst an AI boom added to the tense atmosphere in financial markets.

The uneasy sentiment has led to notable declines in stocks like Palantir, Oracle, and Nvidia, with further market instability from geopolitical factors like halted oil exports at the Black Sea adding to investors' concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

 India
2
Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

 Global
3
Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025