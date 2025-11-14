NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Turn towards Development

Following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, Vinod Tawde, the Bihar BJP in-charge, stated on Friday that the electorate decisively prioritized development over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft.' Tawde contended that the people of Bihar have overwhelmingly endorsed the NDA's vision for development.

At a press conference, Tawde categorically dismissed Gandhi's allegations, asserting that the only votes removed were those of illegitimate entries, such as double votes and those of deceased voters. Tawde emphasized, 'The slogan of vote theft had no effect on the Bihari populace who are pleased with the electoral integrity.'

As the state prepares for the 2025 elections, the NDA is poised to set a new benchmark, having crossed the 200-seat threshold. Notably, the voter turnout reached a historic 67.13%, with women voters surpassing men. The BJP, allies JD(U), LJP(RV), and others like Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha, played pivotal roles in this electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)