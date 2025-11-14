Left Menu

NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Turn towards Development

In Bihar's recent assembly polls, the NDA triumphed, highlighting developmental goals over Congress's 'vote theft' allegations. BJP's Vinod Tawde dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims, attributing deleted votes to double or illegitimate entries. With record voter turnout, NDA surpassed the 200-mark, setting sights on the 2025 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:00 IST
NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Turn towards Development
Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) impressive performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, Vinod Tawde, the Bihar BJP in-charge, stated on Friday that the electorate decisively prioritized development over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft.' Tawde contended that the people of Bihar have overwhelmingly endorsed the NDA's vision for development.

At a press conference, Tawde categorically dismissed Gandhi's allegations, asserting that the only votes removed were those of illegitimate entries, such as double votes and those of deceased voters. Tawde emphasized, 'The slogan of vote theft had no effect on the Bihari populace who are pleased with the electoral integrity.'

As the state prepares for the 2025 elections, the NDA is poised to set a new benchmark, having crossed the 200-seat threshold. Notably, the voter turnout reached a historic 67.13%, with women voters surpassing men. The BJP, allies JD(U), LJP(RV), and others like Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha, played pivotal roles in this electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

NDA's Dominant Bihar Victory Marred by Allegations of Voter Misleading

 India
2
Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

Teamshares Set to Go Public in $746 Million SPAC Deal

 Global
3
Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

Diplomatic Tensions Flare Between China and Japan Over Taiwan Remarks

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025