Puri to Host Groundbreaking Global Energy Leaders' Summit 2025

In a significant development for global energy discourse, the Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS) 2025 is scheduled to be held in Puri, Odisha, from December 5 to 7. Announced by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, the summit will see participation from 28 states as well as representatives from Latin America and Africa.

Union Ministers Shripad Yesso Naik and Pralhad Joshi are set to attend the summit, marking the first of its kind in Odisha. In a recent event in New Delhi, the logo and website for GELS 2025 were launched, underscoring the Indian government's commitment to advancing discussions on energy transition and climate leadership.

Naik emphasized the summit's role in enhancing India's rapidly growing energy sector, highlighting progress in renewable energy and power generation. With themes of 'Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation,' GELS 2025 aims to create a robust platform for dialogue and collaboration, contributing to India's Net-Zero 2070 commitments.