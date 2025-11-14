Left Menu

Puri to Host Groundbreaking Global Energy Leaders' Summit 2025

The Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS) 2025 will take place in Puri, Odisha, from December 5-7. Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister announced the event, anticipated to feature delegates from 28 states and multiple countries. Indian and state leaders highlight the summit's potential in advancing India's energy transition and leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:03 IST
Puri to Host Groundbreaking Global Energy Leaders' Summit 2025
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for global energy discourse, the Global Energy Leaders' Summit (GELS) 2025 is scheduled to be held in Puri, Odisha, from December 5 to 7. Announced by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, the summit will see participation from 28 states as well as representatives from Latin America and Africa.

Union Ministers Shripad Yesso Naik and Pralhad Joshi are set to attend the summit, marking the first of its kind in Odisha. In a recent event in New Delhi, the logo and website for GELS 2025 were launched, underscoring the Indian government's commitment to advancing discussions on energy transition and climate leadership.

Naik emphasized the summit's role in enhancing India's rapidly growing energy sector, highlighting progress in renewable energy and power generation. With themes of 'Powering India: Sufficiency, Balance, Innovation,' GELS 2025 aims to create a robust platform for dialogue and collaboration, contributing to India's Net-Zero 2070 commitments.

TRENDING

1
Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

Lukoil Negotiates Asset Sales Amid Sanctions: Deal with Gunvor Falls Through

 Global
2
Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

Owaisi Urges Non-NDA Parties in Bihar for Self-Reflection

 India
3
Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

Resilience Amid Turmoil: West Bank Mosque Reopens After Vandalism

 Global
4
India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025