Left Menu

India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

India has approved the export of 1.5 million metric tons of sugar in the new season due to a decline in sugar diversion for ethanol. This move could impact global sugar markets and benefit local producers. The export quota is based on past production, with flexibility for unused quotas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:54 IST
India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian government announced the approval of exporting 1.5 million metric tons of sugar in the new season, following a drop in the diversion of sugar for ethanol production that is expected to leave a larger surplus domestically.

This decision might influence sugar market prices globally, with New York and London futures potentially affected. The increase in sugar exports will aid in reducing domestic sugar stocks and support local market prices, benefitting producers like Balrampur Chini Mills, EID Parry, and others.

The allocated export quota is distributed among sugar mills proportionately, aligning with their average production over the past three seasons. While sugar production is on the rise, the industry calls for an even larger export quota of 2 million tons amid fluctuating market changes.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify

Tamil Nadu's Electoral Roll Revision: Inclusion Efforts Intensify

 India
2
USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

USPS Seeks Reforms Amid $9 Billion Loss

 Global
3
Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

Romania Takes Diplomatic Stand Against Russian Airspace Breach

 Romania
4
Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Northeast

Nirmala Sitharaman Boosts Financial Inclusion with New Bank Branches in Nort...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025