India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift

The Indian government announced the approval of exporting 1.5 million metric tons of sugar in the new season, following a drop in the diversion of sugar for ethanol production that is expected to leave a larger surplus domestically.

This decision might influence sugar market prices globally, with New York and London futures potentially affected. The increase in sugar exports will aid in reducing domestic sugar stocks and support local market prices, benefitting producers like Balrampur Chini Mills, EID Parry, and others.

The allocated export quota is distributed among sugar mills proportionately, aligning with their average production over the past three seasons. While sugar production is on the rise, the industry calls for an even larger export quota of 2 million tons amid fluctuating market changes.