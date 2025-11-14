India's Sugar Success: Boosting Exports Amidst Ethanol Shift
India has approved the export of 1.5 million metric tons of sugar in the new season due to a decline in sugar diversion for ethanol. This move could impact global sugar markets and benefit local producers. The export quota is based on past production, with flexibility for unused quotas.
The Indian government announced the approval of exporting 1.5 million metric tons of sugar in the new season, following a drop in the diversion of sugar for ethanol production that is expected to leave a larger surplus domestically.
This decision might influence sugar market prices globally, with New York and London futures potentially affected. The increase in sugar exports will aid in reducing domestic sugar stocks and support local market prices, benefitting producers like Balrampur Chini Mills, EID Parry, and others.
The allocated export quota is distributed among sugar mills proportionately, aligning with their average production over the past three seasons. While sugar production is on the rise, the industry calls for an even larger export quota of 2 million tons amid fluctuating market changes.
