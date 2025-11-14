Left Menu

Norwegian Court Rules Against Offshore Oilfield Approvals

A Norwegian appeals court sided with environmentalists, ruling against the government's approval of developing three offshore oil and gas fields, citing insufficient climate impact assessments. The court's decision allows a six-month period for rectifying field approval shortcomings, while oil output will not be halted.

Updated: 14-11-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:23 IST
A Norwegian appeals court has sided with environmentalists, ruling that the government's approval of three offshore oil and gas developments is invalid. This decision aligns with an earlier lower court ruling.

The ruling emphasizes the need for better assessment of climate impacts arising from fossil fuel combustion emissions. The affected fields, however, will continue production as usual, with the government given a six-month period to address the approval deficiencies.

Lawsuits from Greenpeace Norway and Young Friends of the Earth Norway prompted this legal action concerning the projects at Equinor's Breidablikk and Aker BP's Tyrving and Yggdrasil fields, with Yggdrasil set to begin operations in 2027. Equinor, Aker BP, and the Norwegian Energy Ministry have not commented on the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

