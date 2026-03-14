Delhi Intensifies Crackdown on LPG Black Marketing Amid Supply Concerns
The Delhi Police has ramped up surveillance at LPG godowns and distribution points to curb black marketing and ensure smooth distribution amid irregular supply concerns. Officers, both in uniform and plain clothes, are dedicated to maintaining law and order while warning distributors of legal consequences for illicit activities.
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The Delhi Police has intensified surveillance at various LPG godowns and distribution points across the city due to growing concerns over irregular supply. This increased vigilance comes as a measure to curb black marketing activities and ensure proper distribution of cooking gas.
Police personnel, including those in plain clothes, have been strategically deployed near these points to monitor any illicit activities and prevent hoarding. Meetings with gas distributors have been conducted, with warnings issued about strict legal repercussions for anyone found engaged in illegal sales.
The precautionary measures follow the cancellation of routine leave for police officers to ensure adequate manpower for managing public order. These efforts aim to alleviate public anxiety and prevent potential exploitation of the current gas supply situation through inflated pricing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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