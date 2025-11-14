Left Menu

Power Push: Maharashtra Seeks Central Funds for Battery Storage and Solar Projects

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking Rs 2,655 crore for the state under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and viability gap funding for an 8,000 MWh battery storage project. The meeting also discussed solar power infrastructure and energy initiatives.

Updated: 14-11-2025 22:39 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday, advocating for the release of Rs 2,655 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). The dialogue, held in New Delhi, yielded a promise from Khattar that funding would soon be made available.

Besides, Fadnavis pushed for viability gap funding for a substantial 8,000 MWh battery storage project under development by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL), known as Mahavitaran. Assurance of support for this venture was also granted by the Union minister.

The discussion extended to enhancing Maharashtra's energy landscape, covering topics like transmission infrastructure for solar power, plans for 18 major solar projects, and overcoming technical hurdles in the power grid. Fadnavis also highlighted several state energy initiatives, including a resource adequacy plan and Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

