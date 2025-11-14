Left Menu

NDA Triumphs in Bihar: Key Electoral Highlights Revealed

The NDA claimed a decisive victory in Bihar Assembly elections, ensuring Nitish Kumar's fifth term as Chief Minister. This election tested Prime Minister Modi's popularity and highlighted the significance of the Mukhyamantri Rojgar Yojana scheme. Key electoral battles saw major figures emerge as winners and losers across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 23:00 IST
NDA Triumphs in Bihar: Key Electoral Highlights Revealed
Key candidates in the Bihar Assembly polls. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of political strength, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched a sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, paving the way for Nitish Kumar to secure a fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister. Analysts had viewed the election as a crucial test of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring popularity and of any potential anti-incumbency sentiment against Nitish Kumar. The NDA's triumph, bolstered significantly by the Mukhyamantri Rojgar Yojana scheme, underscores Kumar's enduring influence in Bihar politics.

The NDA coalition, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, outperformed the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance. This opposing force, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal, included the Congress party and various communist parties. Despite the stiff competition, notable victories emerged for NDA candidates in various constituencies, though the Mahagathbandhan secured a significant win in Raghopur, where RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav emerged victorious against BJP's Satish Kumar.

In a high-profile debut, Maithili Thakur of the BJP won the Alinagar Assembly seat, becoming the state's youngest MLA at 25. However, not all new entrants fared well; Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party failed to secure any seats. Meanwhile, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), guided by Chirag Paswan, delivered strong results, capturing eight seats with promising leads in others. These outcomes reiterate the political volatility in Bihar's dynamic electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

