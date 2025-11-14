Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Historic Jauljibi Fair with New Development Announcements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the historic Jauljibi Fair, announcing new infrastructure projects to boost regional connectivity and cultural harmony. The initiatives include road construction, a trekking route, and a Sainik Rest House. Efforts for Pithoragarh's holistic development are ongoing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami opened the long-standing Jauljibi Fair at the Kali and Gori rivers intersection on the India-Nepal border of Pithoragarh. On this occasion, he announced extensive infrastructure projects, including a new road from Jhaloori to Palyati in Hoopli village and the development of the Bagecha-Dharchula Kot trekking route.

Further projects will see the construction of a road from Kalapani to Dashrath Parvat Kund and an internal CC road in Suring village. Additional developments include an RCC culvert at Simgad river, Bhainskot, and a Sainik Rest House in Dharchula. Highlighting the fair's significance, Dhami recalled how the event symbolizes India-Nepal's enduring cultural and economic bonds.

Promoting regional growth, the Chief Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the district. Projects in Pithoragarh include a medical college, a modern multipurpose hall, and a grand stadium. With plans to enhance connectivity, road works, and the expansion of Naini Saini Airport are underway, fostering employment and elevating socio-economic conditions.

