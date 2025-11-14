Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Historic Jauljibi Fair with New Development Announcements

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami opened the long-standing Jauljibi Fair at the Kali and Gori rivers intersection on the India-Nepal border of Pithoragarh. On this occasion, he announced extensive infrastructure projects, including a new road from Jhaloori to Palyati in Hoopli village and the development of the Bagecha-Dharchula Kot trekking route.

Further projects will see the construction of a road from Kalapani to Dashrath Parvat Kund and an internal CC road in Suring village. Additional developments include an RCC culvert at Simgad river, Bhainskot, and a Sainik Rest House in Dharchula. Highlighting the fair's significance, Dhami recalled how the event symbolizes India-Nepal's enduring cultural and economic bonds.

Promoting regional growth, the Chief Minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the district. Projects in Pithoragarh include a medical college, a modern multipurpose hall, and a grand stadium. With plans to enhance connectivity, road works, and the expansion of Naini Saini Airport are underway, fostering employment and elevating socio-economic conditions.