Andhra Pradesh & WEF Forge Energy Resilience Partnership

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government joined forces with the World Economic Forum to create a Centre for Energy and Cyber Resilience. Announced during the 30th CII Partnership Summit, the initiative focuses on bolstering energy infrastructure and embracing green energy.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed the state's commitment to produce 160 GW of renewable energy and emphasized the need for cost-effective power supply and reducing transmission losses. Andhra Pradesh is also an avid participant in the solar rooftop power generation project under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

The summit attracted investment commitments worth Rs 13 lakh crore, potentially generating 30 lakh jobs. Naidu highlighted India's demographic edge and population management, lauding Prime Minister Modi's leadership as the nation stands on the brink of becoming the third-largest global economy.