Pune Land Sale Scandal: Government Acres Sold Illegally in Tathawade
A new scandal involving the illegal sale of government land has emerged in Pune's Tathawade. The land, owned by the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department, was sold using outdated records. The police registered a case against 26 people, including a sub-registrar and buyers, for their roles in the fraudulent transaction.
A case of illegal sale involving government land has been uncovered in Pune's Tathawade area, following a similar incident in Mundhwa. Authorities reported the unauthorized transaction of 15 acres and 32 gunthas of land, belonging to the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department, executed using outdated documents.
The complaint, lodged by Dr Amol Sharad Aher, in-charge farm manager at the Tathawade Government Animal Breeding Centre, led to police booking 26 individuals. Among the accused are buyers Kapil Chhotam Fakir and Sayyed Faiyyaz Meer Azimuddin, along with Joint Sub-Registrar Vidya Shankar Bade-Sangale. This illegal sale came to light during a recent land inspection.
The fraudulent sale, involving outdated records, amounted to Rs 33 crore. It occurred on January 9, 2025, and was registered at the Sub-Registrar's office in Dapodi. Prompt departmental action followed, with a police complaint filed to address the forgery involving supposedly government-owned land.
