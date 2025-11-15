Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Joins Matua Community's Struggle for Citizenship

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has penned a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for immediate intervention to exempt the underprivileged Matua community in West Bengal from stringent documentation requisites under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and to formally affirm their citizenship rights. Chowdhury's appeal follows his recent visit to a hunger strike camp organized by the All India Matua Mahasangha at Thakurnagar, where he engaged with fasting community members and witnessed their distress concerning future uncertainties. He pledged unwavering support in their quest for justice.

In his letter, Chowdhury emphasized the historical presence of the Matuas in India post-migration from East Pakistan, fleeing persecution and hardships. He argued for extending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) cutoff date for 'victims of religious persecution' to include the Matuas. Chowdhury advocates for an Ordinance in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament to guarantee their citizenship and safeguard their electoral rights.

Expressing concern, Chowdhury highlighted the plight of the Matuas, who, despite participating in elections for decades, now risk losing voting rights due to unachievable documentation requirements. He vowed to support their quest for dignity, security, and full citizenship. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opposes the ongoing SIR, alleging it as a tactic by the BJP to manipulate electoral rolls.

