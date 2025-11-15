Tragedy in Nowgam: Scrutinizing the Police Station Blast

In a bid to address the turmoil following the Nowgam Police Station explosion, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has pledged comprehensive support to the deceased victims' families. The incident, which left nine dead and 32 injured, has drawn attention to emergency response strategies and the treatment of the injured at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has advocated for an in-depth and unbiased investigation into the blast. Expressing concerns over initial mishandling of explosive materials by authorities, he highlighted the necessity for expert consultation, noting the significant damage inflicted on residential areas alongside the tragic loss of life.

Meanwhile, the police stressed that the explosion stemmed from a mishap during a forensic examination. Current probes by the Jammu and Kashmir Police aim to provide clarity amid the growing anxiety among residents, exacerbated by finger-pointing toward Kashmiris in the aftermath of the recent Delhi blast. Ahmad expressed hope for a future devoid of unfounded accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)