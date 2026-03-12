Left Menu

Politicians Unite in Condemnation of Attack on Farooq Abdullah

Political figures across party lines in Kashmir condemned an attack on former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, calling for an investigation. Abdullah was shot at while leaving a marriage function. The assailant has been arrested. Various leaders expressed concern over the major security lapse, demanding accountability and enhanced security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:13 IST
Politicians Unite in Condemnation of Attack on Farooq Abdullah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political leaders in Kashmir came together on Thursday to condemn the attack on National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu. The incident has sparked demands for a thorough investigation and raised concerns about security lapses.

The 88-year-old Abdullah narrowly escaped harm when a gunman allegedly fired at him as he was leaving a wedding function. The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, who confessed to planning the attack for 20 years, was swiftly arrested.

Leaders from major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and PDP, stressed the need for accountability and emphasized that political differences must be resolved peacefully and through dialogue, underscoring the importance of maintaining a healthy political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026