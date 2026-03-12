Politicians Unite in Condemnation of Attack on Farooq Abdullah

Political leaders in Kashmir came together on Thursday to condemn the attack on National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu. The incident has sparked demands for a thorough investigation and raised concerns about security lapses.

The 88-year-old Abdullah narrowly escaped harm when a gunman allegedly fired at him as he was leaving a wedding function. The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, who confessed to planning the attack for 20 years, was swiftly arrested.

Leaders from major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and PDP, stressed the need for accountability and emphasized that political differences must be resolved peacefully and through dialogue, underscoring the importance of maintaining a healthy political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)