Politicians Unite in Condemnation of Attack on Farooq Abdullah
Political figures across party lines in Kashmir condemned an attack on former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, calling for an investigation. Abdullah was shot at while leaving a marriage function. The assailant has been arrested. Various leaders expressed concern over the major security lapse, demanding accountability and enhanced security measures.
Political leaders in Kashmir came together on Thursday to condemn the attack on National Conference president and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in Jammu. The incident has sparked demands for a thorough investigation and raised concerns about security lapses.
The 88-year-old Abdullah narrowly escaped harm when a gunman allegedly fired at him as he was leaving a wedding function. The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, who confessed to planning the attack for 20 years, was swiftly arrested.
Leaders from major political parties, including the BJP, Congress, and PDP, stressed the need for accountability and emphasized that political differences must be resolved peacefully and through dialogue, underscoring the importance of maintaining a healthy political environment.
