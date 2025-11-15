Uttar Pradesh Shines at India International Trade Fair 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is poised to highlight the state's powerful presence at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) on November 16, setting the stage for global economic engagement at the event. Held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the fair serves as a platform for UP's 'Local to Global' vision.

The state is making a profound impact through its flagship One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, featuring over 2,750 exhibitors and 343 ODOP-focused stalls. These exhibitions turn the pavilion into a vivid display of UP's heritage crafts and emerging industries, reflecting its economic prowess and innovation.

Signature products like Agra's Petha, Banaras' intricate artistry, Bhadohi's renowned carpets, and Meerut's high-quality sports goods are being showcased with upgraded packaging and digital storytelling. The upgraded ODOP items aim to attract international buyers from the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's global trade presence.

Apart from exhibitions, the IITF serves as a strategic business platform. ODOP entrepreneurs engage in targeted B2B meetings with global investors, anticipated to forge new export channels and international partnerships. Women entrepreneurs contribute significantly, demonstrating economic and social empowerment as they present their ventures to a global audience.

CM Yogi Adityanath's vision focuses on youth empowerment, rural industrial strength, and self-reliant economic growth, boosting Uttar Pradesh's status at international forums like the IITF. The government's support for over 150 startups and women entrepreneurs highlights its commitment to inclusive growth and innovation.

The IITF 2025 provides a platform for UP's youth to gain international exposure, allowing young innovators and startups to showcase ideas, attract investors, and network with global markets. The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion presents a dynamic narrative of rapid economic and industrial transformation, illustrating the state's competitive edge in New Uttar Pradesh.

