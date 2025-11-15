Uttar Pradesh Accelerates IT Growth with New Investment Policies

In a critical review meeting held on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the necessity for a streamlined, transparent, and time-efficient approval system for investors in the Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITES) sectors. The Chief Minister highlighted the fast-growing startup environment in the state and called for bolstered support in training, testing, and market linkages to continue this momentum.

Emphasizing the integration of youth into a technology-driven economy as a government priority, Chief Minister Adityanath directed the exploration of innovative training models. He encouraged increased collaborations with organizations such as Eion Reality to drive youth engagement in IT and ITES fields. The CM also stressed that eligible investors should not face undue delays in receiving incentives, insisting on improved accountability within the department for timely processing. He noted that Uttar Pradesh has made significant strides in startups, semiconductors, data centers, and electronics manufacturing, and it must aim for global leadership.

The Chief Minister mentioned that a semiconductor project has already received approval, and ongoing interactions with the central government are essential for two other proposals. He advised officials to create new land banks in Noida, Greater Noida, and YEIDA to facilitate future investments. Reports given in the meeting indicated a significant uptick in electronics exports from ₹3,862 crore in 2017-18 to ₹44,744 crore in 2024-25, alongside an increase in IT exports from ₹55,711 crore to ₹82,055 crore during the same period.

Under the Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020, the state attracted 67 investment proposals worth ₹15,477 crore, potentially creating 1,48,710 jobs. Approved incentives have accumulated to ₹430 crore, with 25 more proposals slated for approval by March 2026. Meanwhile, under the Data Center Policy, investment proposals from companies like Hiranandani Group, NTT Global, and Adani Enterprises exceed ₹21,342 crore, promising around 10,000 job opportunities.

The Startup Policy has also seen compelling growth, with funds for startup promotion rising from ₹274 lakh in 2021-22 to ₹2,600 lakh by January 2025. The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure robust monitoring and effective utilization of the Startup Fund to sustain progress, according to an official release.