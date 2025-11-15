DMK Rallies Against Roll Revision: Political Showdown Looms in Tamil Nadu

In a sharp political turn, DMK leader TKS Elangovan has publicly denounced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party has subsequently organized an all-party meeting, drawing participation from 49 political entities, to express collective dissent against the revision process.

Controversy deepened as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay distanced himself from these collaborative efforts, opting instead for individual initiatives. Elangovan suggests that Vijay, who plans an agitation, is aiming to position himself as a distinctive political figure in Tamil Nadu.

The opposition's apprehensions are further fueled by accusations that the SIR initiative covertly seeks to disenfranchise less privileged communities as significant elections approach. Meanwhile, the Election Commission's timeline indicates a sequential rollout of the revision process across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)