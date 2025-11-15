Left Menu

DMK Rallies Against Roll Revision: Political Showdown Looms in Tamil Nadu

DMK leader TKS Elangovan criticizes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, citing concerns of exclusion from voter lists. An all-party meeting was held, with TVK chief Vijay accused of solo grandstanding. The opposition alleges SIR targets underprivileged voters ahead of upcoming elections.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political turn, DMK leader TKS Elangovan has publicly denounced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party has subsequently organized an all-party meeting, drawing participation from 49 political entities, to express collective dissent against the revision process.

Controversy deepened as Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay distanced himself from these collaborative efforts, opting instead for individual initiatives. Elangovan suggests that Vijay, who plans an agitation, is aiming to position himself as a distinctive political figure in Tamil Nadu.

The opposition's apprehensions are further fueled by accusations that the SIR initiative covertly seeks to disenfranchise less privileged communities as significant elections approach. Meanwhile, the Election Commission's timeline indicates a sequential rollout of the revision process across states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

