India Rises: RSS Chief Advocates Global Solutions and Social Unity

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized India's global role in solving pressing issues, highlighting nationalism's impact on conflicts and the importance of temples in society. During his Jaipur visit, he stressed cultural values and the youth's societal contribution, fostering enthusiasm and respect among locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 23:46 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address at the Deendayal Smriti Lecture in Jaipur, Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), lauded India's role in addressing global challenges. Bhagwat asserted that the world increasingly seeks India's intellectual insights to tackle pressing problems. "India is not just growing inch by inch, it is growing mile by mile," he stated.

Delving into historical patterns of conflict, Bhagwat noted that wars often stem from nationalism, prompting global leaders to focus on internationalism while still prioritizing national interests. He observed that power dynamics continue to drive global instability, where stronger nations struggle to maintain dominance at the expense of weaker ones.

During a visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat paid his respects at the Govind Dev Ji Temple, highlighting the importance of religious sites in societal cohesion and cultural awareness. Interacting with locals, he emphasized the role of social and cultural activities in temple settings. His visit sparked significant enthusiasm, underscoring the RSS's commitment to societal improvement through education and service.

Latest News

