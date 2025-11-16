Left Menu

Extension Boosts Samba Crop Insurance Coverage in Tamil Nadu

The Samba Crop Insurance deadline in Tamil Nadu has been extended to November 30, allowing farmers in 27 districts more time to insure their crops. This decision aims to accommodate farmers affected by delays due to the Northeast monsoon and ensure broader coverage under the insurance scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:49 IST
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the deadline for Samba Crop Insurance enrollment to November 30. The announcement, made by M R K Panneerselvam, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, provides farmers in 27 districts additional time to secure coverage.

Previously set for November 15, the extension responds to delays caused by the Northeast monsoon, which hampered land preparation efforts. Farmers can access insurance through Common Service Centers, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, and nationalized banks.

The move aims to boost insurance coverage among Samba paddy farmers, with only 57 percent of the cultivated areas currently insured. The extension has been approved by the Government of India following requests by farmers, ensuring more can benefit from the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

