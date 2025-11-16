Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident at Ashtamudi Lake Claims Two Young Lives

Two youngsters, Adithiyan (19) and Abhijith (16), drowned in the Ashtamudi lake near Thrikkaruva. After visiting a temple, they entered the water with friends and tragically did not survive. Despite rescue efforts, they were declared dead at the Kollam District Hospital. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 16-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 15:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, two youngsters lost their lives after drowning in the Ashtamudi lake near Thrikkaruva on Sunday. The victims, identified as Adithiyan, aged 19, and Abhijith, 16, were both locals of Valathungal.

According to the police, a group of six youths had visited the Sree Veerabhadra Swami temple on the lake's banks. Post-visit, three of them, including the deceased, entered the lake at approximately 10:30 am and drowned.

Upon hearing distress calls, local residents initiated a rescue operation and managed to pull the youths out. However, Adithiyan and Abhijith were pronounced dead at Kollam District Hospital. The Anchalummoodu police have filed a case and launched a probe into the incident. The bodies will be released to the families following a postmortem examination.

