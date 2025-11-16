Tragic Drowning Incident at Ashtamudi Lake Claims Two Young Lives

In a tragic incident, two youngsters lost their lives after drowning in the Ashtamudi lake near Thrikkaruva on Sunday. The victims, identified as Adithiyan, aged 19, and Abhijith, 16, were both locals of Valathungal.

According to the police, a group of six youths had visited the Sree Veerabhadra Swami temple on the lake's banks. Post-visit, three of them, including the deceased, entered the lake at approximately 10:30 am and drowned.

Upon hearing distress calls, local residents initiated a rescue operation and managed to pull the youths out. However, Adithiyan and Abhijith were pronounced dead at Kollam District Hospital. The Anchalummoodu police have filed a case and launched a probe into the incident. The bodies will be released to the families following a postmortem examination.