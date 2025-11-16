Jakson Group's Bold Solar Strategy: Transforming Madhya Pradesh into Clean Energy Epicenter
Jakson Group has initiated a massive Rs 8,000-crore project to establish a 6 GW solar manufacturing hub in Madhya Pradesh. The first phase, initiated by CM Mohan Yadav, involves setting up 3 GW cell and 4 GW solar module capacity. This initiative promises 4,000 jobs and aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.
The Jakson Group, a leader in energy solutions, has announced a significant Rs 8,000-crore investment to construct a cutting-edge 6 GW solar manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh. This bold initiative promises to fortify India's clean energy sector.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid the foundation for the project's initial phase, which includes creating a 3 GW cell and 4 GW solar module manufacturing capacity. This phase alone will yield 1,700 jobs, setting the stage for future employment opportunities as the project unfolds over three years.
Promising to generate 4,000 jobs total, Jakson Group's expansive plan across ingot, wafer, cell, and module production underscores Madhya Pradesh's strength as a growth-oriented state. The facility aims to drive technological self-reliance and bolster India's clean energy ambitions.
