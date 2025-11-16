Pipeline Disruption Halts CNG Supply in Mumbai

A major disruption hit Mumbai on Sunday as the supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) saw a significant halt following damage to a crucial pipeline. Mahangar Gas (MGL) attributed the problem to third-party damage at GAIL's installation.

The CNG outage impacts a substantial number of vehicles, including autorickshaws, taxis, and buses operated by various public transport endeavors, leading to potential service disruptions across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.

Despite the setback, MGL assures residents of continued supply to homes, prioritizing piped natural gas. The company, however, remains mum about when full services will resume and advises industrial clients to explore alternative fuels meanwhile.