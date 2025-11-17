High-Stakes Changes: Saudi Stock Moves, Blue Owl Merger, and Ukraine's Winter Gas Support

In a strategic financial move, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has decreased its stake in U.S. companies such as Visa and Pinterest, aiming to trim its exposure to U.S.-listed stocks by 18% since the previous quarter.

Alternative asset powerhouse Blue Owl Capital has merged one of its early private credit funds with a larger asset, potentially resulting in significant 20% losses for investors who have sought redemptions.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Ukraine has secured a crucial agreement with Greece for winter gas imports. This deal, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aims to mitigate the impact of persistent Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure.