High-Stakes Changes: Saudi Stock Moves, Blue Owl Merger, and Ukraine's Winter Gas Support

Saudi Arabia's PIF reduces its US stock holdings by 18%, Blue Owl Capital's fund merger may cause investor losses, and Ukraine secures a critical gas agreement with Greece. Meanwhile, the UK plans changes to human rights laws to ease deportation of illegal migrants.

Updated: 17-11-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:33 IST
In a strategic financial move, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has decreased its stake in U.S. companies such as Visa and Pinterest, aiming to trim its exposure to U.S.-listed stocks by 18% since the previous quarter.

Alternative asset powerhouse Blue Owl Capital has merged one of its early private credit funds with a larger asset, potentially resulting in significant 20% losses for investors who have sought redemptions.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, Ukraine has secured a crucial agreement with Greece for winter gas imports. This deal, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aims to mitigate the impact of persistent Russian strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure.

