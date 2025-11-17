Left Menu

BJP Kerala Denies Allegations Amid Politically Charged Suicide Case

The BJP Kerala rebuffs allegations linking the party to the alleged suicide of Anand K Thampi. As opposition leaders politicize the tragedy ahead of elections, BJP emphasizes Thampi's lack of affiliation and appeals for political restraint. Investigations continue into claims made by the deceased against the party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala has strongly denied any connection to the tragic suicide of Anand K Thampi. Party General Secretary S Suresh emphasized that Thampi was not affiliated as a member or candidate, while accusing opposition parties of using the incident to target the BJP politically.

In an interview with ANI, Suresh pointed out that the deceased had joined Shiv Sena (UBT), which opposes the BJP-aligned NDA, urging opposition factions to refrain from exploiting the tragedy for political gain. Suresh appealed to CPI(M) and Congress leaders to act responsibly.

Emerging reports suggest Thampi had been disappointed over BJP ticket selection for local elections. Yet, BJP MP Suresh Gopi noted that the deceased's name had not been considered. He called the situation unfortunate and encouraged addressing the matter locally, while new allegations emerge regarding the involvement of BJP leaders with the sand mafia.

