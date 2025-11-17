Left Menu

Family Feud Unravels: Rohini Acharya Disowns Politics, Sparks Controversy

Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, distances herself from politics, alleging mistreatment from siblings and party members. Amidst family tensions and political setbacks, Sadhu Yadav defends her rights, emphasizing internal disputes following RJD's electoral defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:34 IST
Family Feud Unravels: Rohini Acharya Disowns Politics, Sparks Controversy
RJD leader Rabri Devi's brother Sadhu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Rohini Acharya, daughter of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has announced her withdrawal from politics. This decision comes amid accusations against her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aides, whom she claims have forced her departure.

Her uncle, Sadhu Yadav, strongly backed her, labeling the accused as "outsiders" and asserting that Rohini has every right to voice her objections. "What is right and what is wrong will be investigated," Sadhu Yadav told ANI, emphasizing that Rohini was wronged and has a rightful place in the family.

The unfolding family drama has coincided with the RJD's poor performance in the Bihar assembly elections, where they won only 25 seats. Amidst this backdrop, the influence of Lalu Yadav's dynasty in state politics hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pass

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Buries Bus in Vietnam's Treacherous Mountain Pa...

 Vietnam
2
Germany's Financial Push in China Amid Trade Tensions

Germany's Financial Push in China Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Indian Oil Marketing Companies Positioned to Withstand Sanctions Impact

Indian Oil Marketing Companies Positioned to Withstand Sanctions Impact

 India
4
France Secures €9.2 Billion Investment Despite Political Unrest

France Secures €9.2 Billion Investment Despite Political Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025