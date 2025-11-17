Family Feud Unravels: Rohini Acharya Disowns Politics, Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Rohini Acharya, daughter of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has announced her withdrawal from politics. This decision comes amid accusations against her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aides, whom she claims have forced her departure.

Her uncle, Sadhu Yadav, strongly backed her, labeling the accused as "outsiders" and asserting that Rohini has every right to voice her objections. "What is right and what is wrong will be investigated," Sadhu Yadav told ANI, emphasizing that Rohini was wronged and has a rightful place in the family.

The unfolding family drama has coincided with the RJD's poor performance in the Bihar assembly elections, where they won only 25 seats. Amidst this backdrop, the influence of Lalu Yadav's dynasty in state politics hangs in the balance.

