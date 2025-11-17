Night of Drones: Ukraine Strikes Russian Territories

In a recent escalation, Russian air defense forces intercepted 36 Ukrainian drones targeting seven different Russian regions overnight. This information was released by Russia's defense ministry on Monday.

Denis Pushilin, a key Russian-backed figure in Donetsk, reported significant disruptions as Ukrainian drones struck energy infrastructure. The attack left approximately 500,000 residents without electricity across numerous districts, sparking urgent restoration efforts. Pushilin conveyed these developments via Telegram.

Meanwhile, officials in the Ulyanovsk region, located east of Moscow, reported successfully repelling a drone attack on a local substation. Governor Alexei Russkikh reassured that there were no casualties, and power supplies remained intact. He shared these updates on Telegram as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)