COAS General Dwivedi Signals Readiness with 'Operation Sindoor' Warning to Pakistan

General Dwivedi highlighted the Indian Armed Forces' swift action during Operation Sindoor as a sign of readiness against Pakistan. The COAS emphasized the importance of integration between forces, maintaining supplies, and rapid decision-making, while stating India's stance on combating state-sponsored terrorism post-Article 370 abrogation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 12:23 IST
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark warning to Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted Operation Sindoor as evidence of India's readiness to take decisive action. Speaking in New Delhi, General Dwivedi referred to the operation as an '88-hour trailer,' emphasizing how quickly the armed forces can respond when required.

He pointed out that the operation underscored the need for integration among the various defense forces and the ability to sustain long battles with proper supplies. The COAS stressed the importance of timely decision-making at all command levels, illustrating the lessons learned from past operations.

General Dwivedi also addressed the evolving security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, noting a decline in terrorism post the abrogation of Article 370. He reaffirmed India's position against state-sponsored terrorism, rejecting any attempts at blackmail and insisting on peaceful processes for progress.

