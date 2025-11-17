Left Menu

Spice Route Ahead: Pioneering Sustainability and Safety at National Spice Conference 2025

The 4th National Spice Conference 2025, led by the World Spice Organisation, delved into enhancing the global spice trade's sustainability and safety. Industry leaders and stakeholders discussed improving compliance, sustainability practices, and market access. The National Sustainable Spice Program's success in advancing sustainable agriculture was also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guntur | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The World Spice Organisation (WSO), a key technical partner of the All India Spices Exporters Forum, successfully hosted the 4th Edition of the National Spice Conference (NSC) 2025 at ITC Welcom, Guntur, on November 14–15.

Themed "Spice Route Ahead – Safe, Sustainable and Scalable", the event focused on enhancing the spice industry's global competitiveness by advancing food safety, sustainable farming methods, and scalability innovations. High-profile attendees, including industry stalwarts, policymakers, and scientific experts, shared insights on elevating India's status in the global spice trade.

Key discussions emphasized strengthening compliance frameworks and sustainability practices. The conference featured the National Sustainable Spice Program, showcasing WSO's efforts to improve farmer income and market access through sustainable cultivation. The initiative covers over 25,000 farmers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

