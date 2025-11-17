KPI Green Secures Major Solar Power Project with SJVN

KPI Green Energy announced on Monday a significant contract with state-owned SJVN Ltd for a 200 MW (AC) solar power project, valued at Rs 696.50 crore. This project, located at the GIPCL Renewable Energy Park in Khavda, Gujarat, marks a notable expansion in KPI Green's portfolio.

The agreement further solidifies KPI Green's reputation as a trusted vendor for large-scale renewable projects. According to the contract, KPI Green is responsible for providing all necessary plant equipment and overseeing construction, installation, testing, and maintenance over an initial three-year period post-commissioning.

Under the leadership of Faruk G Patel, the company has grown significantly since its establishment in 1994, becoming a significant player in the renewable energy sector. The newly signed contracts highlight the company's growth and underscore its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)