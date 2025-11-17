Historic Verdict: Former Prime Minister Sentenced to Death
Bangladesh's interim government declared the death sentence for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a 'historic verdict' on Monday, emphasizing that attempts to incite chaos will be met with firm actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:10 IST
Bangladesh's interim government has labeled the death sentence handed down to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a 'historic verdict,' marking a significant moment in the country's legal and political landscape.
The government vehemently warned against any efforts to stir chaos or disorder in response to the ruling, underscoring a commitment to maintaining stability.
This development underscores tense political undertones in Bangladesh, as authorities prepare to exercise strict measures to ensure public order.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cattle Chaos: Rights Commission Slams Civic Negligence in Bhiwani
Chaos at Montparnasse: Knife Attack Shakes Paris Train Station
Chaos in Srinagar: A Tense Night Unfolds After Police Station Blast
Knife-wielding Man Sparks Chaos at Paris Train Station
Protest Chaos: Stone-Pelting Incident Leads to Arrests on National Highway