Left Menu

Saatvik Green Energy Lights Up with Major Solar Module Supply Order

Saatvik Green Energy has secured a significant solar module supply order valued at Rs 177.50 crore from independent power producers and EPC developers in India. The company operates a module capacity of 3.8 GW, with plans to expand an additional 1 GW in Ambala, Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:36 IST
Saatvik Green Energy Lights Up with Major Solar Module Supply Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Saatvik Green Energy announced on Monday that it successfully secured a solar module supply order worth Rs 177.50 crore. This milestone deal was awarded by prominent independent power producers and EPC developers throughout the country, as stated by the company.

The material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has obtained new high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) module supply orders, totaling Rs 177.50 crore. This development marks a significant achievement for the company.

As of June 30, 2025, Saatvik Green Energy boasts a module capacity of 3.8 GW, with ongoing plans to expand by an additional 1 GW at their facility in Ambala, Haryana, showcasing their commitment to driving solar energy infrastructure growth.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

 India
2
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

 India
3
Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025