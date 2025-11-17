Saatvik Green Energy Lights Up with Major Solar Module Supply Order

Saatvik Green Energy announced on Monday that it successfully secured a solar module supply order worth Rs 177.50 crore. This milestone deal was awarded by prominent independent power producers and EPC developers throughout the country, as stated by the company.

As of June 30, 2025, Saatvik Green Energy boasts a module capacity of 3.8 GW, with ongoing plans to expand by an additional 1 GW at their facility in Ambala, Haryana, showcasing their commitment to driving solar energy infrastructure growth.