Saatvik Green Energy Lights Up with Major Solar Module Supply Order
Saatvik Green Energy has secured a significant solar module supply order valued at Rs 177.50 crore from independent power producers and EPC developers in India. The company operates a module capacity of 3.8 GW, with plans to expand an additional 1 GW in Ambala, Haryana.
Saatvik Green Energy announced on Monday that it successfully secured a solar module supply order worth Rs 177.50 crore. This milestone deal was awarded by prominent independent power producers and EPC developers throughout the country, as stated by the company.
The material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries Private Limited, has obtained new high-efficiency solar photovoltaic (PV) module supply orders, totaling Rs 177.50 crore. This development marks a significant achievement for the company.
As of June 30, 2025, Saatvik Green Energy boasts a module capacity of 3.8 GW, with ongoing plans to expand by an additional 1 GW at their facility in Ambala, Haryana, showcasing their commitment to driving solar energy infrastructure growth.
