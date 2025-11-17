NIA Cracks Down on Delhi Car Bombing: Key Arrest Made

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a significant breakthrough in the Delhi car bombing investigation, announcing the arrest of another principal associate involved in the attack. Jasir Bilal Wani, a resident of Kashmir, was apprehended in Srinagar for allegedly modifying drones to support terror operations and attempting to create rockets before the attack.

According to the NIA, Wani collaborated closely with terrorist Umar un Nabi to carry out the deadly explosion near the Red Fort, which claimed 15 lives and injured over 30. The agency continues exploring various angles, conducting extensive searches across states to identify all parties involved in the attack.

This marks the second major arrest, following the apprehension of Amir Rashid Ali, linked to the suicide bomber, Umar un Nabi. Ali was arrested in Delhi for his role in facilitating the purchase of the vehicle used in the attack. The NIA, working with various police agencies, persists in its investigation to uncover the broader conspiracy.