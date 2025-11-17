India Unveils AI-Based Education from Class 3; A Leap into the Future

New Delhi witnessed a major educational breakthrough with the AI Impact Festival 2025, where Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled plans to integrate AI-based education starting from class 3. Speaking with ANI, Pradhan highlighted AI as a transformative tool, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of Digital India.

The Minister emphasized that the rollout of AI in modules, applicable to various classes, is slated for this academic year. Showcasing the potential of AI, students presented innovative projects, reinforcing India's trajectory towards becoming a global technology leader.

Additionally, an MoU focusing on AI in space technology was signed through the Atal Innovation Mission, reinforcing education's futuristic shift. However, PCI Chairperson Justice (Rt.) Ranjana Prakash Desai stressed on National Press Day that AI cannot replace human judgement, urging journalists to combat misinformation.