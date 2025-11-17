India Unveils AI-Based Education from Class 3; A Leap into the Future

Left Menu

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the introduction of AI-based education for Indian students from class 3, as part of the Digital India initiative. The program aims to position India as a global technology innovator, integrating AI into educational curricula across various classes in the upcoming academic year.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi witnessed a major educational breakthrough with the AI Impact Festival 2025, where Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled plans to integrate AI-based education starting from class 3. Speaking with ANI, Pradhan highlighted AI as a transformative tool, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of Digital India.

The Minister emphasized that the rollout of AI in modules, applicable to various classes, is slated for this academic year. Showcasing the potential of AI, students presented innovative projects, reinforcing India's trajectory towards becoming a global technology leader.

Additionally, an MoU focusing on AI in space technology was signed through the Atal Innovation Mission, reinforcing education's futuristic shift. However, PCI Chairperson Justice (Rt.) Ranjana Prakash Desai stressed on National Press Day that AI cannot replace human judgement, urging journalists to combat misinformation.

