Tragic Bus Crash in Saudi Arabia Claims 45 Lives, Including Karnataka Driver

A bus accident in Saudi Arabia resulted in the death of 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, including Abdul Ghani Shirhatti from Karnataka. The vehicle was hit by an oil tanker, causing a fatal explosion near Medina. AIMIM leader Owaisi is coordinating with authorities for assistance and repatriation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:44 IST
Faruque Shirhatti, brother of the deceased (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims, including Abdul Ghani Shirhatti from Hubbali, Karnataka. The incident was confirmed by the victim's brother, Faruque Shirhatti, on Monday evening.

According to sources, the bus, en route from Makkah to Madinah, was struck by an oil tanker, leading to a catastrophic explosion and fire near Medina. Out of 46 passengers, only one survived, identified as Md Abdul Shoaib, who remains in critical condition at a Saudi hospital ICU.

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan revealed that party president Asaduddin Owaisi has taken proactive steps by coordinating with the Indian embassy and the Ministry of External Affairs. Efforts are underway to repatriate victims' bodies, with Owaisi emphasizing the need for collaboration between the Indian and Saudi governments. (ANI)

