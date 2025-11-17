Uttarakhand's Development Blueprint: CM Dhami Charts Path Ahead

In a strategic virtual assembly on Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with District Magistrates and senior officials to scrutinize the state's developmental track. The review highlighted the expedited management of public grievances, developmental project advancements, and administrative innovations. Dhami applauded the coordination in celebrating the State Foundation Day's Silver Jubilee.

He underscored guidance from national leaders, aiming at branding Uttarakhand as a global spiritual epicenter. Emphasis was placed on the 'One District, One Fair' initiative, with directives to craft eco-friendly, economy-stimulating fair plans. Recognizing selected fairs as State Fairs promises heightened cultural proliferation and community integration through financial and promotional backing.

Further, the Chief Minister delineated an ambitious roadmap, including district-wide spiritual villages, holistic wellness facilities, and tourism hubs. CM Dhami stressed deploying CSR funds for meaningful public projects. He advocated for swift pothole-free roads and thorough waste management post-Char Dham Yatra, fortifying tourism and enhancing state allure. Environmental and economic developments were also prioritized.

(With inputs from agencies.)