Defence Secretary's Strategic Tour Reinforces India's Border Strength
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh visited key forward locations in the Central Sector to review strategic initiatives and infrastructure projects. His discussions focused on operational readiness and enhancing border mobility. The visit highlighted the government's commitment to bolstering security and connectivity in crucial border areas.
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh embarked on an extensive tour of forward positions in the Central Sector from November 15 to 17, 2025. In Pithoragarh, he received a detailed operational briefing from the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and the Commander of the 119 (I) Infantry Brigade Group.
At Navidang, Singh engaged with Battalion Commanders and the Chief Engineer of Project Hirak under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). They discussed operational strategies and the advancement of pivotal border infrastructure projects aimed at boosting strategic mobility and national security. The Director General Border Roads (DGBR) accompanied him, emphasizing the government's focus on readiness.
This visit highlights the Government's dedication to enhancing connectivity, improving military preparedness, and developing resilient infrastructure in strategically critical border regions.
