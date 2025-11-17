Defence Secretary's Strategic Tour Reinforces India's Border Strength

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh embarked on an extensive tour of forward positions in the Central Sector from November 15 to 17, 2025. In Pithoragarh, he received a detailed operational briefing from the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area, and the Commander of the 119 (I) Infantry Brigade Group.

At Navidang, Singh engaged with Battalion Commanders and the Chief Engineer of Project Hirak under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). They discussed operational strategies and the advancement of pivotal border infrastructure projects aimed at boosting strategic mobility and national security. The Director General Border Roads (DGBR) accompanied him, emphasizing the government's focus on readiness.

This visit highlights the Government's dedication to enhancing connectivity, improving military preparedness, and developing resilient infrastructure in strategically critical border regions.