Peru's Export Boost: U.S. Lifts Tariffs on Key Agricultural Products
The U.S. has exempted over 100 Peruvian agricultural products from tariffs, part of a $1.2 billion export market. The move follows U.S. consumer concerns about grocery costs. Despite the exemption, Peru's top export, blueberries, was not included. Overall exports to the U.S. increased by 8.2% this year.
In a strategic economic shift, the United States has lifted tariffs on over 100 Peruvian agricultural products, signaling a positive turn for Peru's export market. Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Teresa Mera, confirmed the exemption covers items worth approximately $1.2 billion, a significant portion of Peru's U.S. exports.
Last week, President Donald Trump announced a rollback on tariffs for more than 200 food items, amidst rising concerns among American consumers over grocery costs. This change brings relief to Peru, whose agricultural exports are a vital part of its trade portfolio, making up 24% of its shipments to the U.S. market last year.
Despite this positive development, blueberries, Peru's leading export item to the U.S., were notably excluded from the tariff exemption. However, Peruvian exports to the United States have seen an overall increase, reaching $6.7 billion from January to September, according to recent Commerce Ministry data, marking an 8.2% growth compared to last year.
